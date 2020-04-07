TWC waives deadlines for unemployment filings

Message from the Texas Workforce Commission about a deadline that can now be pushed back (Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Unemployed Texans have one less worry when it comes to the race to file an unemployment claim with the severely-backlogged Texas Workforce Commission. The agency has waived the typical deadlines to file unemployment claim applications.

The commission has also decided to backdate unemployment claims to the date an applicant was laid off work or the date a worker’s hours were reduced. Under normal circumstances, unemployment payments would start from the date the TWC determined an application was “qualified” to receive benefits.

These are not normal circumstances.

A KXAN viewer sent in this screenshot of a message from the Texas Workforce Commission showing a deadline of April 13, 2020 to call the TWC to “discuss” his eligibility.”

The agency decided to backdate claims after being bombarded by laid off Texans, said Texas Workforce Commission spokesman Cisco Gamez. The number of people trying to apply for unemployment online and by phone was so great, the TWC was unable to handle the numbers.

But, that’s not getting immediate help for Texans who can’t file or claim their unemployment checks and have spent weeks trying to work through the TWC’s processes.

Within the past few weeks, the TWC added more space to its unemployment application web portal and has around 1,000 workers answering calls in all four of its call centers located across Texas. The agency put two new call centers to work Monday to help handle the tens of thousands of calls coming into the TWC each day.

Many people contacted KXAN this week with messages from the TWC showing a filing deadline of April 7, 2020. “Please call as soon as possible,” the message stated, “If you do not call, TWC will not pay you benefits.”

The workforce commission said those messages are automated and part of the TWC’s notification program, “If it has a specific date on there, you mentioned April 7, there’s one that said April 13, just try to make that target date, but if they miss that target date, they won’t be penalized for it,” Gamez said.

“If they’re being asked to call, we need them to call to verify — or to update something,” Gamez said, “They’re going to receive the same amount of benefits, but it may take a little bit longer to get it through.”