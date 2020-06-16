TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Workforce Commission plans to reinstate work search requirements for those on unemployment July 6.

Initially, the agency waived this requirement at the start of the pandemic.

According to TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez, when people request payment every two weeks starting July 19, they’ll have to answer whether or not they’ve been actively searching for work.

Gamez said three work search activities per week are required. Furloughed employees with a return to work date are exempt, while self-employed individuals have to show they’ve taking steps to reopen their business.

“If you do not plan to reopen your business, you must complete a work search registration and seek work,” he said.