TWC launches new map showing COVID-19 unemployment claims by zip code

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The scope of Texas’ unemployment problem amid COVID-19 is known — more than 1.9 million claims and counting — but a new Texas Workforce Commission map breaks down those claims by zip code, county and even gender.

One Pflugerville zip code, 78660, has the fourth most unemployment claims statewide with more than 4,900 claims.

Another San Marcos zip code, 78666, has the eighth most claims statewide with more than 4,300 claims.

Both are more than any one Austin zip code.

“There’s a lot of ways we can break down the information,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said.

The data, updated through April 27, also includes the top five industries to file unemployment claims: