TWC has paid out more than $3B in COVID-19 unemployment benefits, but what about those with exhausted benefits?

Office Depot Customer Service Specialist Cindy Carmichael arranges merchandise for the Black Friday sale on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012 in Abilene, Texas. The store opens doors at 5 a.m. on Friday, November 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Abilene Reporter-News, Joy Lewis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nicole Bergquist is no stranger to paperwork.

She worked as an account representative at Office Depot before being let go in September 2019. That’s when she filed her unemployment claim.

Her initial benefits were scheduled to be exhausted March 14, just at the start of this pandemic.

“I was in the final stages of the interview process for a job in February and they had to cancel their training class,” Bergquist recalls.

Just yesterday, she was able to reach someone on the phone at the Texas Workforce Commission and her claim appears to be on the right track.

How Bergquist accesses the TWC website at home.

“Everything is populated correctly, it is correct, it says it still has to go through the approval process,” she said.

Overall, more than 2 million Texans have filed for unemployment benefits. And, more than $3 billion have been paid out thus far — more than $1.2 billion to 720,000 Texans this week alone.

During Friday’s media briefing, TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez also pointed out that claims with a $0 balance does not mean it is denied.

“Unless you get a statement of denial, having a $0 balance simply means your case is under review,” Gamez said.

He also addressed questions on who can be considered “high-risk,” one criteria for not returning to work and still getting unemployment benefits. Needing a doctor’s note, for example, would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

As for Bergquist, she plans to “err on the side of caution” and submit proof of employment to the TWC on her claim as well.

According to April 23 TWC guidance, those with exhausted benefits don’t have to take any action. The agency will automatically review their eligibility for up to an additional 13 weeks in unemployment benefits as part of the federal CARES Act.

But, that’s a waiting game for Bergquist and others in her situation.

“How do I know it’s not gonna be September before they get to that review?” she said.