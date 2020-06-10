TWC has paid out more than $11B in COVID-19 unemployment benefits, and most are federal funds

In this photo taken Thursday, June 4, 2020, a pedestrian wearing a mask walks past reader board advertising a job opening for a remodeling company, in Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most of the unemployment benefits paid out to Texans so far are funds from the federal CARES Act.

Overall, more than 3.1 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $11.1 billion has been paid out in benefits.

Of that $11.1 billion, at least $7 billion is FPUC or Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. That’s the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits.

The extra money runs through the week ending July 25.

While Texas continues to pay out billions of dollars in benefits, other states, such as Florida, has had trouble with their FPUC benefits.

Florida cited “technology concerns” with the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, leaving thousands without that benefit for weeks.

TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez noted Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of any issues with CARES Act funding.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Gamez also mentioned that people furloughed one week a month should still request payment.

“They cannot skip any weeks,” he said.