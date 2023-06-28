Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 28, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A federal judge has set a date for jury selection, trial and a plea-deal deadline in the criminal case of Nate Paul, the Austin real estate investor linked to allegations against suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to federal court records.

Paul, 36, was indicted on June 6 on eight felony counts related to making false statements and false reports to credit unions and mortgage lending institutions, according to federal records. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection and the trial are now set to begin Aug. 14, and any plea agreements must be entered by July 28, unless there is “good cause shown for the delay,” according to an order signed by Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra on June 27.

One of Paul’s attorneys, Gerry Morris, previously told KXAN that Paul denies all the allegations.

Paul’s case has been in the spotlight due to his close ties with Paxton. Several of the allegations that led to Paxton’s impeachment involve assistance he offered Paul, his friend and campaign donor.

All pretrial motions in Paul’s case are due by Aug. 3. Ezra also ordered both sides to serve and file a list of pretrial submissions by Aug. 7, including questions to ask prospective jurors, a list of stipulated facts, identifications of exhibits, witness information and the names of witnesses who are expected to be deposed. Objections to pretrial submissions are due by Aug. 9, according to the order.

Paul’s high-profile career

Paul has led a high-profile career, and his businesses – which operate under the parent company World Class Holdings – have held multi-million-dollar properties in Downtown Austin and surrounding areas. In 2017 Forbes reported Paul’s companies had accumulated more than $1.7 billion in real estate assets nationwide.

The case against Paul centers on false statements and reports he allegedly made to credit unions and mortgage banks in 2017 and 2018, according to his indictment.

The government is seeking $172 million from Paul, forfeiture of his properties and substitute assets if the properties can’t be recovered.