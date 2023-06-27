AUSTIN (KXAN) – When Darletta Jaycox opened her property tax appraisal this year, she felt like a lot of other Travis County homeowners: perplexed.

Jaycox, a south Austin homeowner who lives near the intersection of Menchaca Road and Dittmar Road, was particularly puzzled by the land value assigned by the Travis Central Appraisal District. At $275,000, her land value was about $46 per square foot. She looked online at the appraisal values of her brother’s house, which is just a few doors down on the same street. Despite having a differently sized lot, her brother’s land value was also $275,000, the exact same.

Then Jaycox looked up a random parcel on a street in Circle C, a pricier neighborhood to the west. She discovered the appraisal district valued land there at roughly $20 per square foot. How could land in one of the priciest neighborhoods in far south Austin be less valuable than hers, she wondered. She also noticed land values would remain static for years before changing.

“It seems random,” Jaycox said. “It seems like there is no rhyme or no reason to it.”

Home appraisals are made of two parts, the land value and the improvement value, which is the structure or home. The land and improvement combined form the total appraisal value that property taxes are based on.

Sean Bukowski, an Austin real estate attorney who works on property tax protests, said the confusion over the appraisal district’s land valuations for residential properties is understandable.

“It is not clear to me how they come up with it,” said Bukowski, who works primarily in commercial real estate. He said it appears the appraisers are focused holistically on the total combined value of the land and improvement, and they “aren’t as strict” when they assign the land value.

Homeowners who don’t believe the appraisal value is accurate can protest it each year. This year, TCAD said it is processing about 165,000 protests. The general deadline for homeowners to file a tax protest was in May.

An inaccurate land value assessment could be an argument for a tax protest, but it may not be successful, Bukowski said.

So how does the Travis Central Appraisal District arrive at these land values?

KXAN spoke with TCAD’s Director of Residential, Russell Ledbetter, to better understand the process.

The ‘extraction method’

Ledbetter said ideally the best indicator of land value is a vacant land sale, but those are rare in the City of Austin. In the absence of a comparable vacant land sale, the appraisal district uses what is called an extraction method, also called the abstraction method.

In that method, the appraiser estimates the cost of the improvement on the land if it were new, reduces that value to account for depreciation and then subtracts that value from the purchase price of a home, Ledbetter said.

“If the home is sold for $500,000, and we estimate that the cost of the improvement is $300,000, then $200,000 will go to land,” said Ledbetter. “We’ll analyze several cells in the neighborhood and come up with the median land price.”

There are a couple of major obstacles, Ledbetter acknowledged, that hinder the appraisal district’s ability to individually define a land value for every parcel every year. One issue: Texas is a nondisclosure state. That means the appraisal district is not provided with all home sale prices.

In addition, there are roughly 400,000 residential properties in Travis County and about 40 appraisers with TCAD. That works out to about 10,000 properties per residential appraiser, Ledbetter said.

“Performing a thorough land analysis of every single neighborhood every single year in the short amount of time we have allotted to us is just not feasible,” he said. “But, that doesn’t mean we don’t correct land values every single year in parts of the county.”

The appraisal district relies on mass appraisals to complete the job every year. To do that, they assign a “baseline value to a neighborhood.”

That baseline neighborhood value is why neighbors with slightly different sized lots will have exact same land value and why there are not individually assessed square foot land values in Travis County.

“In a given neighborhood, the baseline value might be $200,000,” Ledbetter said. “Whether you’re 8,000 square feet, or whether you’re 9,000 square feet, you’re $200,000 on your land. If you do the math, then the price per square foot is going to be different, but their land value is going to be the same.”

For lots with similar size, the land values within a neighborhood will typically be the same despite those size differences. If there is a significant discrepancy, or a property is on a waterfront, the appraisal district would apply upward or downward adjustments accordingly, he said.

It is the complete property value, adding both the land and improvement, that is most important to the appraisal district, he said. TCAD doesn’t refine the land values in every neighborhood each year, so the land values may remain the same for more than one year in certain areas.

“We work extremely hard to value the entire property – land and improvement – as accurately as possible with the data available to us,” Ledbetter said. “We adjust land values every year throughout the county as much as we can with the time allotted to us, we just can’t get to every single neighborhood every year.”

If the land value might be low, the appraisal district will “make up for it” in the improvement value to arrive at the most accurate total appraisal. While the appraisal district wants land values to be as accurate as possible, the “primary goal” is the total value, Ledbetter said.

A spokesperson for the district said anyone that believes the total appraisal value is incorrect should file a protest by their deadline. According to the district’s spokesperson and online webinar, protesting the square foot value of land is not a successful method of protest.