‘To be silent is to be complicit,’ Texas Nurses Association takes on racism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Nurses Association is speaking out against racism and systemic inequality.

“TNA encourages all nurses to learn, listen, and dialogue as we work to address the issues that lead to so many needless deaths in communities of color,” said a tweet pinned on the association’s Twitter account.

The association, which represents nurses across the state, is hosting a panel this week which will include black nurses sharing their experiences. TNA is also launching a series of webinars that will focus on unconscious bias to help build awareness.

“This is core to our ethics. It’s human rights so we cannot stand on the sidelines,” explained Dr. Cindy Zolnierek, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association. “To be silent is to be complicit. So, we have a role in this. We have a role to play in advancing human rights – in advancing health care.”

According to the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, out of more than 243,000 registered nurses in 2018, 13% were black.

The organization says there are efforts to recruit African American nurses and work with them toward leadership roles.

