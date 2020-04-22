Thousands of local renters eligible for eviction protections longer than four months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Justice of the Peace Nicholas Chu signed a new order Wednesday, requiring evicting landlords to prove their properties do not fall under Federal eviction guidelines in the CARES Act.

The coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress last month would prevent thousands of local renters from being evicted for at least four months. Our investigative team started asking whether they would be protected under the legislation.

The CARES Act protections include a 120-day moratorium on evictions for renters who live in apartments or homes that are backed by federal funds, making it the law of the land for a large number of landlords and tenants.

This includes Section 8 housing, low-income tax properties, or any housing with mortgages backed by federal institutions like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Properties under these rules also aren’t allowed to issue late fees.

A landlord under this scenario also cannot issue a notice of vacate until after the 120 days are up, giving the renter 30 more days before the actual eviction.

Since the CARES Act was signed into law on March 27th, that would give renters until August 24th before being evicted.

The local order signed Wednesday says the Travis County Justice Court will require the filing of a sworn affidavit or unsworn declaration from the evicting company for every case filed after March 27, verifying that the property doesn’t fall under the CARES Act.

Otherwise, “No judgement in an eviction case shall be issued in favor of the plaintiff,” the order says.

You can check to see if your property applies under the CARES Act on a searchable database created by The National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

Hundreds of properties in Austin and thousands in Texas can be found by name or from a map.

NLIHC says the list isn’t exhaustive. For example, it doesn’t include single-family homes that are being rented.

Federal housing companies like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are also included, but the database notes that not all of their mortgages are listed.

“It is possible that your home is covered by the moratorium, but not included in the table or map,” says NLIHC.

An order by Travis County prohibits evictions until May 8th. Those who don’t live in federally-backed housing still fall under this order.

The Austin City Council also passed an ordinance March 26 that requires landlords in the city to create a 60-day grace period after rent is due, so renters can come up with money or set up payment plans before being evicted.

KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark will have continuing coverage of this story tonight at 10 p.m.