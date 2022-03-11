Thieves using USPS ‘master key’ to steal mail in Leander

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander residents are at risk for identity theft and mail fraud, KXAN has learned.

Thieves somehow obtained a stolen US Postal Service ‘master key,’ which was used to unlock hundreds of mailboxes and steal its contents — including letters and packages — surveillance video exclusively obtained by KXAN shows.

“How did anybody get that key to start with?” asked Marc Petrick, who lives at the Crystal Falls HOA in Leander, where two masked men were seen using a key to casually open the bank of mailboxes around 2:30 a.m. March 4.

The duo are seen on video arriving in a Jeep SUV. Video captures them using a key to open one lock, which opens up every mailbox in the cluster. Both men then toss all of the letters and packages into a trash bin, which they also steal, to store their haul.

The HOA says it is in contact with USPS and told residents the “master key” was stolen from a mail carrier. That key is used to access all cluster mailboxes in the region impacting not just at this HOA but all of Leander.

“Because their access is non-destructive, it makes it difficult for anyone to know if mail was stolen at other times,” wrote Crystal Falls HOA on-site director James Browder. “It is our understanding … it is USPS protocol the master keys for each postal region are the same.”

‘All of the cluster mailboxes in Leander are vulnerable’

In a warning to residents, Browder said what the HOA’s video captured shows, “all of the cluster mailboxes in Leander are vulnerable.”

The HOA sent its surveillance videos to Leander police, which confirmed it is investigating. Authorities say it is important that residents check their mail every day — ideally during daylight hours — and be mindful of their surroundings.

“I’m concerned,” said Petrick. “Because you get a lot of important things in your mail.”

Leander police says it is “not aware” of any reports of mail carriers being robbed recently. While it’s unclear how or when the key was stolen, Leander residents are now at risk of identity theft at tax time. The stolen mail contains names, addresses and other potentially sensitive information like Social Security numbers — all of which can be used to fraudulently open credit cards and bank accounts or file false tax returns, which has happened before following similar thefts.

This type of mail theft isn’t uncommon. KXAN has reported on similar cases in Austin and Cedar Park dating back to at least 2017. Master keys used by first responders have also been stolen to gain access to residential buildings.

“I would hope the Post Office would do the right thing by replacing these locks,” said Petrick. “Or, find a better system that doesn’t rely on one single key to open entire clusters of mailboxes. Especially in this day and age of identity theft.

Petrick said he found out about the thefts when the HOA, not USPS, alerted residents.

“We’ve heard nothing from the Post Office,” Petrick said.

Asked if USPS should have told residents what happened, Petrick responded: “Absolutely.”

The HOA says it requested USPS change the locks for its mailboxes. The would require changing locks for every cluster mailbox in the city, the HOA notes — something that could potentially cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

It is unclear why USPS did not notify residents. KXAN reached out to USPS for comment. A spokesperson for the Austin region referred us to the US Postal Inspection Service. KXAN will update this report when we hear back.