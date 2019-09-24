The city’s top water users are mostly in west Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several single-families in Austin used more than 1 million gallons of water in the last year.

KXAN obtained a list of Austin’s top 10 water users in the last year and mapped them out. Most of the top users are in West Austin.

The top single-family used nearly 2 million gallons of water, according to records from Austin Water.

Most of the Austin area is currently in a moderate drought.

“There’s not too many decades when there isn’t a drought,” said Paul Robbins, an environmental advocate. “We should always be thinking about it and planning what to do about it.”

The Samsung Semiconductor Facility in Austin used more than 4.5 billion gallons of water in the last year for its operations, most among large volume users.

Last week KXAN reached out to the company, which has not yet commented on its water use.