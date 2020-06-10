Texts from Austin Police Association ask community to oppose city council’s possible cuts to police budgets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Association confirmed they are sending out text messages to the community, calling on people to oppose what they refer to as Austin City Council efforts to “defund the police.”

Several viewers reached out to KXAN after receiving the texts that read in part, “This is Justin, a neighbor who supports our Austin Police. Tomorrow the City Council is voting on a last minute-measure to defund the police. This cuts patrols in all neighborhoods during unrest! Can I add your name to a long list of voters Opposed to Defunding our police?”

The texts were followed by an attachment reading “Public Safety Alert” and “Paid for by Austin Police Association.”

MORE: Police reform items head to Austin City Council vote Thursday

There are five items up for a vote on Thursday’s city council agenda related to police reform and racial justice. Some of the proposals include banning the use of chokeholds, tear-gas, rubber bullets, and bean bags rounds.

One item on the agenda proposes cutting any additional sworn police officer positions from next year’s budget.

The Austin Justice Coalition has started a petition to decrease the APD budget by $100 million and pursue investments in community-led initiatives to prevent violence, instead of police.

