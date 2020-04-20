Texas Workforce Commission: More than 1.4 million unemployment claims amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dawn Earley isn’t on the receiving end, but she may be just as busy as a Texas Workforce Commission call center operator.

On April 10, she called the agency tasked with processing unemployment benefits more than 1,000 times. It’s been hundreds of calls a day since.

Earley is a travel agent who’s revenue is strictly commission-based. She calls herself “The Fairy Godmother of Travel.”

“I do not charge my clients any planning fees, and I only get paid by the hotels and resorts after clients travel,” Earley said. “By March 4th, we were already seeing news of the cruise lines having infected passengers, so cancellations started for us before the March 13th/21st dates that started impacting so many others.”

Earley is one of many people who have reached out to KXAN amidst the pandemic with problems concerning the TWC and applying for unemployment benefits.

“If it wasn’t such a serious matter, it would be comical,” she said.

Earley’s travel booth at an elementary school fair.

The agency said Monday that since March 8, more than 1.4 million Texans have applied for unemployment insurance benefits.

And speaking of call centers, TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said the agency’s eighth call center will be added this week. Training for that center started today.

Since the week ending April 11, more than $992 million have been paid out in unemployment benefits.