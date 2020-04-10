Texas Workforce Commission data shows unemployment claims nearing 1 million mark

A sign posted at a retail store named Allie and Chica says the store is closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Miami. With a startling 6.6 million people seeking unemployment benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: More than one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to weekly data estimates from the Texas Workforce Commission, Texans applying for unemployment insurance amid COVID-19 is nearing the 1 million mark.

The agency started publishing UI claims online this week. From the week ending March 14 through the current week, there has been at least 920,000 claims. The data includes U.S. Department of Labor numbers, too, when that’s available.

And, that’s doesn’t even account for the thousands of calls TWC continues to field daily. KXAN continues to address concerns from viewers with the agency’s phone and online systems — and trouble getting through when filing for unemployment.

TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez told KXAN Friday that the agency is publishing these unofficial numbers because they want the public to have an idea of the current volume of claims.

Moreover, compared to 2019, TWC has already seen 72 weeks worth of claims in just 25 days.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told KXAN’s Amanda Dugan Thursday that in just one day, TWC had more than 1 million applications for unemployment benefits.

“They are now catching up with the program,” Abbott said. ” I want to make clear to you all that everyone, regardless of when they apply, will still get all of their benefits.”