AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after a KXAN investigation into problems at the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, a new legislative report reveals the agency is still struggling to manage its data on animal doctors in the state.

The report found TBVME failed to implement previous recommendations by the Sunset Advisory Commission — a group of lawmakers and members of the public that evaluates the function and performance of state agencies. Sunset has reviewed this agency three times over the last six years.

“Without addressing basic, but important, state agency operations like contracting and data management, the board will continue to struggle to meet its important mission of establishing and enforcing policies to ensure the best quality of veterinary services and equine dental care for the animals of Texas,” the report states.

In 2017 and again in 2021, Sunset directed TBVME to fix the way it tracks licensing and enforcement information — instead of relying on Excel spreadsheets to manage the status of complaints and disciplinary cases. In the spring of 2022, KXAN investigators found dozens of disciplinary documents still missing from the agency’s public licensee look-up website, which could prevent pet owners from seeing a veterinarian’s disciplinary history.

At the time, an attorney for the agency said many records were having to be uploaded manually. After the investigation aired, one of the agency’s leaders said he would look into the missing records and eventually got the issue “rectified.”

Sunset staff noted in the report that since 2017, the agency spent more than $180,000 trying to purchase a database system from different vendors but never received a final product.

The report explains that TBVME had to cancel one contract, after the main subcontractor working on the database went out of business. It entered into another contract with a different company in 2020, but TBVME staff were not able to find that contract or other documents related to the work.

Sunset staff called it “concerning” and went on to say it “frustrates efforts to hold the agency accountable for the expenditures of public funds and raises questions of misuse.”

According to the Sunset report, the second contract went missing after TBVME’s executive staff resigned in April.

In September, Brittany Sharkey was named the new, permanent Executive Director of the agency. She previously served as general counsel for TBVME.

During an October budget hearing at the Capitol, Sharkey testified about the new administration at the agency – noting that funding for a new database was the agency’s “highest priority.”

According to its Legislative Appropriations Request (LAR), the agency has been “hindered by a lack of adequate resources to meet its core mission for the last several years,” which is why it is asking for more funding for a new database — $143,110 in one-time costs and $276,120 in ongoing expenses.

Sharkey testified her staff is currently using a combination of some operational parts of a database and Excel spreadsheets to track information.

“This makes basic data reporting a complex task. Hours are spent pulling together case information for our board meetings, and it hinders the accuracy with which we can provide data to the public,” she said.

Other ‘significant concerns’

The Sunset report was compiled for a Special-Purpose Review by the Commission, specifically focused on the database problems. However, staff noted several other issues in the report: from long complaint resolution times to a drop in inspections.

The report cited numbers from KXAN’s investigation, showing the agency took an average of 464 days to resolve a complaint in fiscal year 2021 — up from 221 days in fiscal year 2015. The report also noted “steep decline” in how many inspections the agency conducted in 2021 – 56, down from closer to 500 in previous years.

The report noted staff received more feedback about the agency “raising significant concerns about its management, transparency, and responsiveness to the public.”

Sunset staff plans to present its findings before the Sunset Advisory Commission at a meeting on Thursday.

KXAN investigators are at the meeting and will update this story with more details soon.