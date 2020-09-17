Texas State University sees slight dip in overall enrollment during pandemic, jump in graduate students

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — With uncertainty surrounding college students’ choices in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Texas State University has announced a slight dip in overall fall enrollment and freshman enrollment. However, the university saw growth with graduate students.

Texas State, the first university in Central Texas to share its numbers with KXAN, said 37,849 students are enrolled this semester, which is 382 fewer students than last fall. This is the fourth year in a row the university has seen a decline in overall fall enrollment.

The university typically sees record-setting growth with incoming freshman, but that’s not the case this year. There are currently 5,855 freshman enrolled, compared to 6,314 last fall.

Here’s a comparison of overall fall enrollment at Texas State:

2016: 38,808

2017: 38,694 (-114 from previous year)

2018: 38,661 (-33)

2019: 38,231 (-430)

2020: 37,849 (-382)

“Texas State prepared for the fall semester focused on keeping our university community safe, and our students advancing toward their academic goals,” said Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth in a statement. “I am very proud of our faculty and staff for rising to the occasion to ensure the continuity of our education and research mission.”

The university did see a more that 8% jump in enrollment for all graduate degree programs. Four new graduate degree programs contributed to the increase. For the first time, applications for masters’ level programs topped 4,000 at Texas State.

“These Bobcats are returning, because they know the quality experience and education they will receive,” said Trauth.

Texas State said it does not have a breakdown of how many students are taking all virtual classes versus in-person courses, but said about 42% of classes are being offered online and 58% are face-to-face.

“Only about 20% of all classes this fall will resemble a traditional face-to-face university class where all the students come together in a classroom two or three days a week,” said Director of Media Relations Jayme Blaschke.

The University of Texas at Austin said it plans to release its fall enrollment numbers early next week.

KXAN has fall enrollment requests in with other local colleges and universities as well and will update this story and the interactive fall 2020 outlook map in this story with those numbers.