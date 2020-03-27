Texas’ response to 2020 Census lower than national average

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. Filling out this year’s census form won’t get you a check from the federal government as claims circulating on social media suggest. The posts state that if you respond to the census, you will receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government that’s intended to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is considering mailing checks directly to households, but hasn’t approved funding for the stimulus funding package yet. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ve probably seen a mailer or two from the U.S. Census Bureau by now.

Well, Texans across the state pale in comparison to the rest of the country when it comes to responding to the 2020 Census invitation.

Just 25.8% of Texans have responded to the Census so far, compared to the national self-response rate of 30.2%.

The agency has a new interactive map, updated daily, that shows how each state is responding to the once every 10 years population count.

KXAN reported Monday on steps the Census Bureau is taking to conduct the count — Census workers are considered “critical” — amid COVID-19.

Locally, Travis County residents are responding just a tick higher — 0.1% to be exact — than the national average at 25.9%.

Williamson County is at 28.5%, while Hays County is below average at 22.4%.

While the rates are well below final 2010 Census numbers, Mike Friedrich, a spokesman with the Census Bureau, told KXAN Friday that responses are still on track.