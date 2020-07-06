Texas pediatric group says schools should reopen in the fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As school districts try to figure out what things will look like in August, the Texas Pediatric Society said students need to return to learning in person.

The Texas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics explained as pediatricians are starting to see more children, they’re also noticing the effects of isolation.

“They have had so many episodes not feeling like they’re connected to their peers, as well as teachers, and we realize the detrimental effects of that on their mental health,” explained Dr. Tammy Camp, President of the Texas Pediatric Society. “We’ve seen such increase in depression, anxiety and mental health problems, as well as just so many students telling us they didn’t do the work or they didn’t learn as much.”

The AAP guidelines are broken down by groups including Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Secondary Schools, and Special Education. The organization explained that physical distancing, wearing masks, disinfecting, utilizing outdoor spaces, rotating teachers instead of students, staggering busing and lunches need to be a priority.

Dr. Camp said districts need to be flexible, especially as COVID-19 cases spike in the state.

“There is so much value of having those professional educators, who are involved in teaching children those basic core subjects, but it’s also more than that,” Dr. Camp said. “Kids have so many social-emotional developmental processes that take place at school. Those interactions are so critical to their growth as an individual.”

