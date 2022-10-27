NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two charges of human trafficking.

New Braunfels Police said Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested Wednesday after a second victim came forward. The first arrest was on Oct. 21.

Police said the crimes against the first victim, a 16-year-old girl, began in May of this year. The crimes against the second victim happened in 2021 when that person was 15 years old, the department said.

NBPD said the investigation is ongoing and Jamison potentially faces additional charges. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

KXAN attempted to contact Jamison but has not received a response. We will update this story when we do.

Affidavit reveals details of case

According to a Comal County arrest affidavit, Jamison met a 16-year-old using SnapChat. On three separate occasions between May and October, the affidavit states Jamison drove the victim to San Marcos where he sexually assaulted her in his vehicle and in a hotel room.

According to the affidavit, the 16-year-old victim told police Jamison gave her money and gift cards. Additionally, the victim told police Jamison had admitted to doing this with other girls as well, the affidavit states.

On Oct. 19, the girl’s high school staff learned of what was happening and contacted the police. The next day, while police were reviewing the victim’s phone, Jamison began texting her to arrange another pick-up. Police responded as if they were the 16-year-old and coordinated a meeting, according to the affidavit.

When Jamison arrived to the arranged pick-up spot, the victim identified him as the man who had sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states. He was taken into custody.

During a brief interview with police, Jamison said he believed the victim was 18 and confirmed he had previously taken the victim to an unknown area near San Marcos, but stated that he did not have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Once police informed Jamison the victim said she had been sexually abused and that she was 16-years-old, the affidavit states Jamison began to panic and said he was “going to get a divorce now.”

KXAN found Jamison was a former U.S. Air Force colonel and owns Cyber Checkmate Consultants, a cyber security consulting firm in San Antonio, according to business records and his professional history posted on various websites where Jamison was associated.

U.S. Marshals Office agents arrested Jamison at a gas station located on Highway 46 West in New Braunfels. His bond was set at $500,000. He remained in custody as of Thursday morning, police said.

NBPD wrote in its release the Comal County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to increase Jamison’s bond on the initial charge and add additional bond conditions. A hearing on that matter is pending.