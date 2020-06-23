Teacher’s aide in Hutto ISD tested positive for COVID-19 during summer school

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Hutto Independent School District tells KXAN a teacher’s aide in a small class tested positive last week for COVID-19.

Hutto ISD Director of Communications and Community Relations Todd Robison said the aide had been in a class of four students and was wearing a face shield while around students. The district believes the aide contracted the new coronavirus away from the school.

Robison said a letter was sent to all parents in the school advising them of the positive case, and an individual phone call was made to the parents of the four students the aide had been around to let them know the students would need to be quarantined for 14 days.

“We are not aware of any student from summer school testing positive,” said Robison in an email.



All students have their temperature checked when they arrive, according to Robison, and they are separated into cohort groups fewer than 10. Teachers stay with those groups, and food is delivered to the classroom. He said hand sanitizer is abundant and encouraged.

When it comes to masks, Robison said they are not required, but staff and students are encouraged to wear them.

Positive case halts HISD athletic camp

In addition, Hutto ISD said it received notice Sunday night that an athlete, who was part of the district’s strength and conditioning camp June 15, tested positive for COVID-19. He has been quarantining since then. Hutto ISD decided to postpone the boys’ camp until June 30.

KXAN has also learned Austin ISD made the decision to shut down two athletic camps at Austin High and Bowie High Schools until July 13 due to COVID-19. The district communication team said it could not provide more details “due to health privacy restrictions.”

Last week, Austin was one of at least five Central Texas high school athletic programs that suspended summer strength and conditioning workouts after reported close contact with COVID-19.