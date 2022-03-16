AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN investigation is credited with helping to catch a suspected mail and identity thief.

Matthew Smart, 39, was arrested and charged with first degree mail fraud two days after KXAN aired exclusive surveillance video capturing a mail theft in Leander. It turns out, authorities — along with Smart’s own girlfriend — recognized him from KXAN’s news report, which is referenced multiple times in the arrest affidavit.

“I asked Matthew [Smart] if he had seen the video on the news…referring to the surveillance footage from KXAN from the mail theft in Leander,” an officer writes in the report. “[Smart] said he did not want to incriminate himself.”

In surveillance video from the Crystal Falls Home Owners Association in Leander, two men are seen arriving in a Jeep Renegade. The Jeep was stolen from the rental company Free2Move, the company confirmed, and later found spray painted black with the license plates removed, according to the arrest report. The vehicle was abandoned around the time that KXAN’s news report first aired.

The Leander surveillance video shows a crime that is becoming more common and rarely seen in action. Two men wearing masks are seen using a US Postal Service “master key” to steal hundreds of pieces of mail from the community’s cluster mailboxes.

The second suspect was identified by APD when officers found his bank statements inside the stolen Jeep.

APD did not immediately respond to our request seeking comment and clarification about the status of that individual, who KXAN is not naming, because he has not been charged with a crime.

Both men were photographed inside the stolen vehicle by an employee of Free2Move who followed the Jeep around the south central Austin area, likely after being alerted to the vehicle’s theft.

Austin Police arrest affidavit for Matthew Smart, referencing KXAN’s report.

The company previously told KXAN it is “working with law enforcement on this incident.”

‘Extensive history of fraud’

Smart, who has a lengthy criminal record, was recognized “immediately” by law enforcement as the suspect “that was recently on the news,” the report states.

Inside Smart’s apartment, in addition to meth, investigators found a key copier and several duplicate USPS keys along with “easily over a thousand items addressed to persons that were not Matthew Smart,” the report said. Police also found “numerous” bank statements, license plates, car titles, passports, blank checks with a printer, checks addressed to people, drivers licenses, Social Security cards, tax information and credit cards.

None of it belonged to Smart, according to the arrest report, who initially tried to lie about his name. Police noted he has “an extensive history” of forgery and fraud and at the time of his arrest had an active warrant for debit card fraud and prior conviction for mail theft.

The theft of highly-sensitive personal information – especially at tax time – suggests this is likely connected to an identity theft operation.

Smart’s girlfriend told police he “was possibly the suspect in the mail theft case in Leander that was on the news” and “pulled up the news article that showed two suspects” on KXAN, the report states, describing the surveillance video we obtained. She said Smart “had been very protective over the contents” of two boxes in the living room that were “filled with a large quantity of mail.”

Mail was recovered with at least 60 Austin addresses along with mail addressed to people in Buda, Harker Heights, Killeen, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Boerne, Pflugerville and El Paso. Other mail was recovered from people who lived in Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, California, New York, South Dakota, Michigan, Maryland, Mississippi, Connecticut and Arizona.

The US Postal Inspection Service says it is “still too early in the investigation to confirm” if the Leander mail theft is connected to an incident in January when, according to APD, two mail carriers were robbed of their USPS key at gunpoint.

KXAN found Smart has a lengthy criminal record with prior convictions for drugs, prostitution, burglary, forgery and mail fraud.

He is being held at the Travis County Jail on $150,000 bond.

A representative for the Crystal Falls HOA declined to comment on the arrest.

USPIS Responds

The US Postal Inspection Service says neither Smart, nor the second alleged suspect, are USPS employees, suggesting this was not an “inside job.”

“Postal inspectors are continuing the investigation to ensure all accomplices have been identified,” said US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson with the Houston division.

Investigators will notify mail theft victims directly once they are identified either through stolen mail or other recovered evidence, Robinson said.

Mail carriers receive “periodic scheduled training” regarding safety and security, according to a spokesperson.

Anyone who notices a suspicious person following a mail carrier is urged to call police.

It’s unclear if the suspects in the Leander case will face federal charges. Robinson said suspects can sometimes face different charges both locally and in federal jurisdictions.

“Simply put,” said Robinson, “stealing US mail attracts the combined attention of local, state, and federal law enforcement.”

So how can you protect yourself? Robinson recommends:

Do not deposit mail into outside collection boxes after the last collection of the day.

Do not leave mail in receptacles overnight.

Regularly check your mail in the morning and evening.

Report any suspicious activity.

Immediately report any mail theft to postal inspectors.

When stolen mail may contain financial information, check your credit report for suspicious activity and notify your bank.

The three major credit bureaus will each provide you with one free report per year upon request.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the US Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 or visit https://www.uspis.gov/report. There is a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to a conviction for the mail theft. There is an additional $50,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction related to the robbery of a postal service employee, including the January incident in Austin. You can remain anonymous.