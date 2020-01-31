Survivors group points to KXAN investigation as uncovering church lists as ‘incomplete’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, cited KXAN’s investigation into more Catholic clergy being credibly accused of child sex abuse in Texas as uncovering “incomplete” lists put out by church leaders.

The investigation found at least 332 Catholic clergy members accused of child sex abuse in Texas, compared to the 286 that appeared on 2019 lists from the 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas.

In a prepared statement, SNAP said it suspected the initial list released by church officials last year was “incomplete.”

“The simple fact is that the only time parishioners and the public get accurate information about cases of clergy abuse is when journalists or secular officials in law enforcement intervene and undertake investigations,” SNAP said in the statement. “We applaud the team at KXAN for their work and hope that other journalists around the country will begin similar research into clergy abuse in their own state.”

KXAN investigators analyzed a number of Catholic directories and cross-checked them with our master list of names. They also found names of clergy credibly accused of abuse on non-Diocese lists from the Jesuits, Legionaires of Christ, Glenmary Home Missioners, Congregation of Holy Cross and Paulist Fathers.