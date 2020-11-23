Suicides and suicide-related 911 calls not showing spike in Travis County during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we head into the week of Thanksgiving, many Americans continue to struggle mentally with the stress and burdens brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health experts warn it’s only going to get worse as we enter the winter months.

Integral Care, the local mental health authority in Travis County, has supported more than 11,700 people affected by the pandemic through outreach, individual counseling, public and individual education, trauma supports and connection to community resources.

The city of Austin just launched a 24-hour help line for people to call who need to be connected with mental health services.

Last month, the American Psychological Association reported stress, mental health, substance use challenges, and suicide risk are on the rise.

While more people are seeking help, suicides and suicide-related 911 calls are not showing a spike in Travis County.

According to data provided by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, there were almost twice as many suicides in 2019 from March-October compared to the same timeframe this year during the pandemic.

Here’s a look at the comparison:

2020: 55 suicides (March-Oct)

(March-Oct) 2019: 96 suicides (March-Oct)

In addition, suicide-related calls in Austin made to 911 between March and September in 2019 compared to 2020 are about the same. According to the Austin Police Department, here’s how the data breaks down:

2020: 233 suicide-related calls (March-Sept)

(March-Sept) 2019: 222 suicide-related calls (March-Sept)

These numbers include attempted suicide and suicide calls.

The city of San Marcos also said there is very little difference in the number of suicide-related calls made to 911 dispatchers between this year and last. From January-July 2020, the city said there were calls from 176 suicidal persons and four suicides. During the same period last year, there were 173 call from suicidal persons and three suicides.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is gathering more information and interviews on the local mental health impact, and will have a full story tonight on KXAN News.