‘Strike teams’ originally set to leave Austin nursing homes, now staying longer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, more staffing resources are headed to the Austin area nursing homes hit hardest by COVID-19.

According to Austin Public Health (APH), six “strike teams” have been deployed to “help the facilities that are struggling.”

Last month, APH submitted a request to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for Nursing Home Strike Teams. Four teams responded and worked in area homes for 10 days, but were set to be deployed elsewhere around the state on May 6.

Now, APH has announced those state strike teams were extended for an additional 10-day contract.

APH has also activated local strike teams, including the newest team on Monday. In total, six strike teams are serving the Austin area.

The teams are made up of 13 members, including:

Clinical staff: clinicians, nurses, nursing assistants, and medical assistants

Support staff: maintenance workers and kitchen workers

A spokesperson for APH said they expect to deploy more teams over the next few weeks.