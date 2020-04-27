St. Edward’s University moving toward ‘difficult and painful’ budget cuts due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cutting six sports programs was just the beginning for St. Edward’s University.

The president of the small Catholic university in south Austin says the school’s bracing for major budget cuts across the board due to COVID-19 impacts.

“The budget reductions will impact all areas of the university,” President George Martin wrote in a letter sent to students Friday. “Many of them will be difficult and painful for members of our community.”

Martin said the university has experienced revenue losses of several million dollars as a result of: closing campus, beefing up distance learning, and reimbursing students for expenses like housing, meal plans and parking.

Enrollment and revenue projections for next school year indicate a 12% decline, which is going to require significant restructuring of planned fiscal year 2021 spending.

St. Edward’s budget council is looking at eliminating raises, a budget surplus, decreases in operating budgets, restructuring of the salary budget, and deferral of capital improvements.

Martin said he will present a proposed budget for next school year to the fiduciary committee of the board this Wednesday. They will review it, make recommendations and then trustees will vote on a final plan on May 8.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile has requested the total amount of proposed budget cuts, and is speaking with students. She will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.