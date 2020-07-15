St. Edward’s now giving students the choice in the fall: in-person or online courses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Central Texas universities that were planning for all in-person courses in the fall are now changing course due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and students requesting remote learning options.

St. Edward’s University in south Austin just announced a change for its students and faculty, which includes a revised plan for the majority of classes to be online this fall. As of two weeks ago, the university was still preparing for face-to-face instruction.

President Dr. George Martin and other university leaders explained the changes in a live webinar Wednesday, saying the decision was a direct result of an increasing number of students asking for more flexibility.

“We wanted to make sure that you were able to make your choice,” said Dr. Martin. “That you were able to choose a way to continue your education that was most satisfactory to you.”

The University of Texas at Austin said it is continuing to plan for a hybrid opening, which means students can choose in-person courses or go all online.

“UT is committed to keeping the campus community healthy while fulfilling our teaching and research missions and we continue to work with our state and local partners as we continually modify and refine our plans,” said Matt Pene, UT Media Relations Manager.

Southwestern University in Georgetown, which was also planning for face-to-face socially-distanced courses in the fall, told KXAN Wednesday via email the university is in discussions about fall plans in light of the uptick in infection rates in Texas, and the recent announcements by local K-12 school districts to go fully virtual at the start of the school year.

Concordia University was one of the early adopters of a hybrid model, allowing students to choose either in-person or remote instruction.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is updating this story with new information, and will have a full story on KXAN News at 6 p.m.