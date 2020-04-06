St. David’s cuts pay for some employees to avoid layoffs, furloughs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One would think job security is strong among healthcare workers right now with doctors and nurses needed more than ever on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

But the truth is those who work outside the ICU or emergency room settings are facing pay cuts due to a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume, which has resulted in reduced hours and case loads.

A nurse who works at one of the St. David’s HealthCare hospitals, who is not on the front lines working with COVID-19 patients, told KXAN her specialty unit is only seeing about nine patients a week. Prior to COVID-19 her team would see nine to 12 patients a day.

She was one of several concerned healthcare employees from St. David’s who reached out to KXAN, and said their pay has been cut by 30%.

St. David’s HealthCare responded to KXAN’s request for information with a statement explaining how they are trying to protect all employees by rolling out a new “pandemic pay continuation” policy.

“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said in the statement. “We want them to know that we care like family, and we stand with them.”

The statement reads in part:

For colleagues with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas, St. David’s HealthCare will attempt to redeploy them so that they can keep working. Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks until the hospital system better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization. These efforts are being made to help St. David’s HealthCare avoid the layoffs and furloughs that other healthcare systems are experiencing.

St. David’s HealthCare also announced its corporate teams will experience pay cuts over the next two months, including Huffstutler, who is taking a 30% cut in pay until the pandemic passes.