Some Austin renters prepare for freeze without heat or hot water during fight for tenants’ rights

KXAN (AUSTIN) — Stephan Glenn answered the door to his northeast Austin apartment complex with his 3-month-old baby in his hands. Before his son Saint was even born – Glenn says he and his partner have been without hot water and heat.

“It’s beyond bad living standards. We haven’t had any hot water since, like early October. Our heater doesn’t work. It’s bad maintenance problems – and pests to another level,” said Glenn.

In October, after a fire at his apartment Val Dor Flats, the gas utility was shut off to 24 units in the complex. The hot water and heat have still not been restored.

Austin Code has inspected the complex at least three times since the fire. The latest report from Jan. 20 cited the apartment for lack of heat, hot water, rodent infestations, and missing carbon monoxide alarms, among other violations. The department says management has provided hot water in adjacent buildings, heaters are being distributed and the new owners of the complex have now obtained permits to make repairs.

“People have kids, and it looks like we are going to have another freeze like last year. So, it’s not looking good,” said Glenn.

In the last three months, KXAN Investigates reported on three other complexes that went weeks without hot water, heat, and in some cases, working stoves after gas leaks forced the complexes to turn off utilities.

One of the properties, Pease Parkside Apartments in West campus, has been without hot water, heat, and working stoves since before Christmas. The apartment management said it is currently replacing a gas line at the property and has provided space heaters, portable electric stoves, and $400 rent concessions.

According to Austin Code, after more than a month without gas, the complex management was given an administrative hearing citation, meaning the case will be heard by an Administrative Hearing Examiner at Austin Code Department.

‘Huge concern’

Austin City Councilmember Kathie Tovo says she plans to address in council – and with Austin Code – how to better help renters with weeks-long maintenance delays.

“I personally, and I know council collectively, had told Austin Code again and again to the extent that the ordinances are not helping you do your job better, please come to us and let us know,” said Tovo. “I am looking forward to hearing what suggestions they have because I think we all share an interest in making sure that those ordinances are as strong as possible, so the residents have the protections they need.”

Tovo mentioned taking another look at a past-failed effort to establish a rental registration program to proactively inspect apartment complexes for potential safety violations.

Austin Code said Tuesday crews went back out to Val Dor Flats to make sure all affected tenants were being accommodated due to gas outages. The department said its inspectors were “in contact with the construction foreman at the site who is working to resolve the violations.”

KXAN attempted to reach out to the management and owners of Val Dor Flats, but they could not be reached before publication.

‘Tenants’ rights protections’

This comes as city council members announce new efforts to expand tenants’ protections during eviction proceedings.

District 4 Councilmember Greg Casar, District 2 Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes, and District 9 Councilmember Kathie Tovo announced Tuesday the intention to propose two resolutions that would increase the days of notice landlords must give tenants before evicting them and protect the renters’ right to organize.

The resolutions are set to be heard this Thursday at City Council. The drafts of the resolution direct Austin’s city manager to amend the city’s code to incorporate eviction protections.