Some Amazon employees worry about new safety measures — what’s being done? And what are other companies doing?

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Amazon has new health screening measures in place for employees going into warehouses for their shifts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is checking temperatures and has even placed a plexiglass to separate employees from the person with the thermometer, but what’s happening afterwards is what concerns one family.

They reached out to KXAN investigators and say nothing is wiped down after each employee at the San Marcos warehouse.

“It appears as though this screening process may actually be what infects everyone at his location!” says a woman whose husband works for Amazon. “He has tried calling the company today before he has to go in tonight and no one he is being referred to is able to answer any questions about the procedure.”

KXAN went to Amazon with those concerns. A spokesperson says the health and safety of employees is their top priority.

FULL COVERAGE: The latest coronavirus news in Austin, Texas, the United States and the world

“We’ve increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, turnstiles, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few,” explains spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski.

The company says extra precautions are also taken by those checking temperatures.

“The measurement is taken without contacting the person screened via a no-contact thermometer,” says Bronikowski. “Additionally, the screener will follow all social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and gloves and be located behind a Plexiglass screen. The screening area and equipment will also be cleaned and disinfected regularly.”

Amazon is temperature checking more than 100,000 employees a day and masks ordered several weeks ago are now being distributed to workers.

Other safety measures include:

Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms

Shift start times and break times are staggered for social distancing

Requiring employees to sanitize and clean work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.

FedEx

FedEx tells KXAN safety measures have employees and customers in mind. FedEx says it continues to provide supplies including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and thermometers to employees.

“In anticipation of the recent changes to CDC guidance regarding masks, our sourcing team proactively ordered millions of additional masks primarily for our front line and customer facing team members such as drivers, package handlers, retail team members and others to utilize while working,” explains Sederia Gray, spokesperson.

The company also says signatures are no longer required for most deliveries.

Employees have also been told to closely monitor their health and anyone who has flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home.

“We’re also working to accommodate special requests from customers around modified store hours, closings and delivery alternatives that best comply with government restrictions and safety guidance. Most importantly, we are in constant communication to ensure employees have access to the latest guidance from the CDC and other health authorities,” says Gray.

UPS

A spokesperson with UPS tells KXAN that they are communicating regularly with employees about safety measures including: enhanced cleaning in all facilities, enforcing social distancing, and providing sanitizing supplies to drivers.

“Our vehicles’ equipment are cleaned and disinfected daily with an emphasis on the interiors, and frequent exterior touch points,” explains spokesperson Matthew O’Connor.

The company says employees have gotten protective equipment including masks and disposable gloves. Employees are also asked to self-monitor their temperatures.

“The company has modified, and will continue to modify, our normal operating procedures to maintain social distance protocols. For example, we have added space between work stations inside our facilities and suspended requiring a customer to sign for “signature required” packages when delivered,” explains O’Connor.

Employees are also asked to stay home if they show symptoms including fever or respiratory infection.

At the some of the UPS stores owners have put up clear acrylic guards to protect employees and customers and are limiting the number of customers in the stores.

DHL

Deutsche Post DHL Group says online that it has introduced several measures to safeguard employees against COVID-19 including establishing a task force which coordinates with organizations like the CDC.

“Hand and scanner sanitization is being performed as often as necessary. If local health authorities or local DHL management have instructed the use of masks and/or gloves, then they will be used as instructed,” says the company online. “We are also advising couriers who share vehicles that keys, locks and vehicle controls that are touched by hand also be sanitized.