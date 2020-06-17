Snake bites up during COVID-19, Texas Poison Center Network reports

A rattlesnake coils in the outdoor rotunda at the Capitol, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015, in Austin, Texas. Members of the Sweetwater Jaycees brought rattlesnakes to promote their annual rattlesnake round-up and help educate visitors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Poison Center Network said latest numbers show that specialists are getting more calls about snake bites during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Data shows across the state, 309 calls were received about snake bites between March 1 to June 5. The majority of the calls were from people 30 and older. Calls increased from 2019 by 50%, the network reported 205 calls during the same period.

A spokesperson with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said people may be coming in contact with snakes more often because they are spending more time outside and at home.

