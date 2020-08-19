Small businesses burning through PPP funds ask for more financial assistance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the owners of a local home staging company Sought + Found, it’s no easy task keeping the lights on in their 11,000 square foot warehouse. Then, the pandemic hit the real estate industry.

“They don’t want to have showings. They don’t want to have people walking through [their homes],” co-founder Jeff Arnold said. “It evaporated. The revenue evaporated.”

IN-DEPTH: ‘Far from normal’: Small businesses still struggle to pay rent as Texas reopens

Arnold and his business partner Richard Kline said they lost most of their revenue in the spring. Since then, they’ve been working wherever they can — applying for local, state and federal assistance to fill in the gaps.

“Our main objective is to stay at least focused on our payroll. The other stuff we can kind of let go and deal with the repercussions. Whether we get booted out of our warehouse space because we are not keeping up with rent, and what kind of legal ramifications there are with that later on? We’ll just have to deal with that,” Arnold said. “Our objective really is to make sure that we don’t have to let anybody go.”

That was the purpose of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, but Arnold said his company has already burned through those funds they received. They also received a loan from the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program — money they will eventually have to pay back.

He researched the Main Street Lending Program, the latest emergency loan program from the Federal Reserve, but thinks it may be aimed at medium-sized businesses, larger than his.

“It’s one thing to know what sources and resources are out there and available to you. It’s another thing to just go through the loads and loads and loads of paperwork and time, just a time investment really,” he said. “It’s not something that is consistent amongst the programs. So, it turns out, ‘Oh, you need this information. You need that information.’ Then it’s a wait.”

More than 2,500 applicants for City of Austin Small Business Relief grants are currently waiting to hear if they’ve been approved for up to $40,000 in aid. Applications were due at the end of July, but the city has yet to distribute any funds.

“We hear our small businesses, we see our small business community. We take this work very seriously,” said Veronica Briseño, Chief Economic Recovery Officer at the City of Austin.

She said they are parsing through the applications as quickly as they can, with the goal of distributing funds in the next two weeks.

“In time for small businesses to meet their September needs,” she noted.

According to city data, 2,047 applicants for the Small Business Relief Grant also received other types of recover funding — that’s nearly 82%.

The applicant data also shows 20% of these businesses are still completely closed. 69% of them are operating at partial capacity.

42% of the applicants have been in business for less than 5 years.

To see the city data on this grant program, click here.

Arnold said they also attempted to apply for the Austin Small Business Relief Grant, but realized they wouldn’t qualify since their warehouse sits in an extraterritorial jurisdiction — an unincorporated piece of land within 5 miles of Austin’s full purpose city limit. They are now applying for a grant through a program targeted at Travis County residents through BCL of Texas.

A few months ago, KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark reported concerns about another city relief effort, the Economic Injury Bridge Loan Program, being “too exclusive.”

INVESTIGATION: 20 businesses qualify for Austin’s coronavirus loan program on deadline day

This program, which stopped accepting applications in May, offered assistance to local businesses that had also applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan at the federal level.

Since the local program was set up under the same criteria as other federal programs, Council member Kathie Tovo said she’d heard feedback it was too exclusive.

Arnold expressed the same frustration to KXAN Investigator Avery Travis, worried there aren’t more long-term solutions being discussed to aid small businesses like Sought + Found. He and his business partner reached out to several lawmakers at the state and federal level to see what more could be done, but he said the few responses they received weren’t encouraging.

“They’re all fighting back and forth about what’s happening with the current stimulus talks. It’s $3 trillion here, it’s $1 trillion here,” he said. “It’s like, just come up with some solutions — even if it’s piecemeal. Just do something that get’s some money out to help people.”

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have more on the latest solution the City of Austin is working on, tonight on KXAN News at 5 p.m.