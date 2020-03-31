Shortage of protective equipment trickling down to local first responders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says eight of its employees are under quarantine and are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The news reflects the risk those on the front lines face, even as agencies implement more social distancing rules.

At Fire Station 1 Downtown, we found firefighters and parademics coming out of different sides of the building.

Austin Fire Association President Bob Nicks says this is likely a social distancing practice.

“We have to take every precaution that we possibly can, which means even at the station, we keep social distancing,” said Nicks.

But away from the station is where firefighters are the most vulnerable.

For example, three Austin firefighters are now in quarantine because they responded to a call last week that involved a patient who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“What we don’t want to do is have the firefighters and the paramedics become the vector, where we get it and start taking it around making calls,” said Nicks.

Now local first responders are forced to ration its limited personal protective equipment, as there is a nationwide shortage of gloves, masks and goggles.

AFD has changed its practice to initially send only one member of a four-person crew into medical call responses until it is known whether there is a risk of exposure. That way no personal protective equipment is wasted.

Nicks says firefighters will only take this action if the situation is not an emergency.

He says firefighters and paramedics are dependent on getting accurate information from callers and patients about any health threats.

AFD says none of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.