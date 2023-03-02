The SAFE Alliance encourages anyone who is a survivor of sexual violence to seek help. You can call their 24-hour hotline at 512-267-SAFE (7233), text 737-888-7233, or call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4573) for help.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rampant graffiti alluding to sexual abuse appears to be more widespread than KXAN originally knew. Now, one sexual assault survivor is pushing back against a message some are finding harmful instead of healing.

“To be honest, I’m tired of seeing them,” said Malynda, who asked to be identified by their middle name.

The shadow of Malynda, a sexual assault survivor, who calls this graffiti “harmful” and is pushing back. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

A sexual assault survivor, Malynda is upset over rampant graffiti saying “even though I was raped, I am OK.” KXAN has now found, or seen evidence, of nearly 50 separate graffiti messages, written in the same handwriting, on mailboxes, sides of homes and apartment complexes.

Many of the messages are clustered around West Campus, where Malynda lives.

“Seeing it all day, every day, and know it’s effecting other people the same way it’s effecting me,” Malynda said, “it sucks.”

Graffiti in West Campus (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Someone wrote “Rape victims deserve justice” – a message popping up around West Campus – on a flyer protesting the graffiti (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Malynda sees the graffiti every day and posted flyers protesting it, which hits close to home. In response, Malynda is now organizing a cleanup effort and said 15 people have volunteered to help paint over the messages with supplies donated from a survivor of sexual abuse.

“I had been pretty, pretty good on my healing journey,” Malynda said. “Until this kind of disrupted [that].”

Other messages are now appearing saying, “Rape victims deserve justice.” KXAN found that message written at least eight times on dumpsters, student housing and on the flyers Malynda stapled to telephone poles.

Surveillance video captured one person spray painting a message outside of an Austin bar in January. Malynda said whatever the intent behind the message is the impact is triggering, traumatic and minimizes sexual assault and trauma recovery.

“I hope that they actually are OK,” said Malynda. “And that they can get help that they need.”

For Malynda and others, the messages bring back memories they don’t want to relive.

“Like, I can smell their breath. It’s so sensory,” said Malynda. “I had to get off my bike and stop and breathe for a minute because I just felt like I thought I was going to call out of work because I don’t feel OK…it hasn’t been that fresh in a while.”

“I don’t need to be rehashing things that happened a couple years ago,” said Malynda, “like it happened yesterday.”

The Austin Police Department said it is “actively investigating” the incidents.