Second top TxDMV official resigns amid Texas’ paper tag turmoil

Tracey Beaver’s TxDMV photo (Courtesy TxDMV)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second top official at the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has resigned, marking the second executive to step down in four days amid a series of KXAN investigations and turmoil over the state’s handling of the paper tag problem, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed.

General Counsel Tracey Beaver just resigned, although it is unclear why. She joined the agency in 2019 and previously held the title of assistant general counsel, special counsel and director of the workers’ compensation counsel office at the Texas Department of Insurance for eight years, according to her bio, which is still on the TxDMV website.

Beaver began her public service career as a hearings officer at the Texas Workforce Commission.

On Monday, now former TxDMV executive director Whitney Brewster announced her resignation.

“Often the hardest thing to do as a public servant leader is to step back and accept that you have done everything you can,” Brewster said in a statement, “and that it might be time to allow new leadership to take the reins and continue moving the agency successfully into the future.”