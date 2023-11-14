AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department search warrant filed Tuesday afternoon provided new details surrounding the SWAT incident on Nov. 11 in south Austin that resulted in the death of four people, including APD Officer Jorge Pastore.

According to the search warrant for a home at 9308 Bernoulli Dr., APD received a call from a resident of the home who was able to run away from the house on foot after being stabbed and suffering critical injuries.

APD officers who initially responded made emergency entry into the residence and were met with gunfire from an unknown suspect with a rifle and tactical gear, forcing the officers to go back outside and request SWAT, according to the search warrant.

“Cutting instruments, body armor, and any tactical gear to include firearms were all said to be worn or used by the suspect,” the search warrant states.

APD SWAT arrived and breached the bedroom door when the suspect began firing again and hit two SWAT members. Several SWAT members returned fire hitting the man. The suspect and the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the warrant states.

The search warrant identified five people associated with the home as “suspected parties” but it did not clarify what roles each had in the incident.

The following items are among some listed in the search warrant as evidence that the criminal offense of murder had been committed:

Body armor and protective plates to include ballistic helmets as well as arm or leg protection

Night vision goggles

Firearms and ammunition

Targets that have been shot by a firearm

Explosive devices or bomb-making materials

“It is not uncommon for people with gun, body armor, or night vision to make homemade explosives,’ the search warrant states.

Additionally, the search warrant explains that after APD inspected the scene on Nov. 11, it was determined it would be beneficial to have the Evidence Recovery Team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assist in the processing of the scene.

The evidence seized during the execution of this search warrant has yet to be disclosed.