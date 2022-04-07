GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A Georgetown middle school said it is “taking action” Thursday after learning new information about a police investigation into multiple middle school students.

Police and school officials tell KXAN they can’t disclose the nature of the investigation – citing Texas laws protecting the privacy of minors. But the school has confirmed the incident happened off-campus in late March and involves multiple Benold Middle School students.

In a letter to parents Thursday, the principal of the school said he wished he could share more but that federal law prohibits them from sharing details about any actions against the students involved.

“As a middle school administrator of 11 years, what I know for sure is that our students are exceptionally curious yet equally vulnerable,” wrote Principal Brandon Jayroe. “As caring adults, it’s our responsibility to encourage students to make good choices, to be life-long learners and to seek to better themselves and their surroundings.”

The off-campus incident has sparked protests each day since Monday outside the middle school from parents who question if the school district has properly handled the incident, particularly if the students being investigated should be allowed back on campus.

The Georgetown Independent School District told parents on April 1 it was made aware of allegations that happened at a private home involving several Benold Middle School students, and that the Georgetown Police Department was investigating.

“Please know that we take very seriously any concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of our students both on and off-campus,” Jayroe wrote in a separate letter to parents on April 4. “It’s currently under investigation, and we are in contact with the authorities and the families directly involved.”