Samsung Austin Semiconductor employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Samsung Austin Semiconductor employee has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman confirmed to KXAN Tuesday.

KXAN reached out to Samsung after a tipster inquired about a positive test involving an employee.

Michele Glaze, a spokeswoman for the Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said in a prepared statement that the employee had been out of the office since March 13, but tested positive for COVID-19 March 28.

Precautionary deep cleaning and sanitation on site has been implemented per health authorities’ guidelines. We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Michele Glaze, Samsung Austin Semiconductor spokeswoman

Glaze also noted that production lines were not affected and remain in operation.