RRISD throwing out ‘zero tolerance’ approach after cheerleaders were kicked off the squad for vaping

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Following a wave of cheerleaders getting kicked off the Westwood High School varsity squad in October, KXAN has learned the school district is doing away with all “zero tolerance” discipline policies for students.

Westwood cheerleaders removed from squad

(KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

At the time, the Round Rock Independent School District said more than half a dozen team members were removed due to code of conduct violations that were part of the zero-tolerance section in the WHS cheer handbook. Cheerleaders told KXAN they were mainly removed due to old photos found on social media of the girls vaping, which they claim were taken prior to signing the zero-tolerance policy last summer.

ORIGINAL STORY: One-third of Westwood High cheerleaders kicked off over violations

When KXAN followed up with RRISD about the policy this week that does not apply to all sports and clubs across the district, Executive Director of Communications Jenny LaCoste-Caputo said the district was moving away from the “one and done” approach after administrators reviewed the policies and decided they were “outdated.”

“Policies will be updated for the upcoming year to be more consistent across the board and to allow for second chances when warranted. We are trending toward restorative practices rather than simply punitive consequences at all levels of discipline and the “zero tolerance” policies do not align with that approach.” Jenny LaCoste Caputo, Executive Director of Communication and Community Relations

A committee has been formed to examine how best to draft a new policy that takes these new factors into account, according to Caputo.

She went on to say there could still be some infractions egregious enough to warrant permanent removal from a team, club or organization.

KXAN is working to get clarification on how the new policies will be implemented and how they will apply to sports, clubs and other organizations.

Lacrosse players not kicked off the team over drug use

KXAN reached out to RRISD recently after a tip came in that two Westwood High School lacrosse players were caught at a home football game under the influence of marijuana and were not kicked off team. The viewer called it a “double standard,” and wanted to know why they did not receive the same treatment as the cheerleaders.

Caputo confirmed the two athletes admitted to smoking pot before coming to the game. She said parents were called, and the students received 30 days’ alternative placement.

She went on to say lacrosse is considered a “club sport,” and is not regulated by the University Interscholastic League. Like other clubs on campus, participation guidelines and a behavior code of conduct are decided, provided and enforced by coaches and club boards made up of parents and volunteers.

According to Caputo, different programs have varying levels of requirements and consequences. She did not know offhand how many sports and organizations district-wide currently have zero-tolerance policies in place.

Caputo said the policy applied to the Westwood cheerleading program because it “is also considered a student leadership organization and has high standards.”

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is gathering feedback from parents on the changes coming, and will have a full story on KXAN News Friday night at 9 and 10 p.m.