Round Rock teacher addresses students caught cheating during virtual test

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Students cheating on course work is nothing new for high school teachers to have to deal with, but the new virtual learning world is making it easier for some students to give into the temptation of breaking the rules.

A Round Rock High School teacher caught several students cheating during an assessment, according to a letter emailed to students and parents on Oct. 7. It was forwarded to KXAN by a concerned parent and verified by the Round Rock Independent School District.

“It has come to our attention that some of our students are under a mistaken assumption that assessments are a group effort,” the teacher wrote.

In the letter, the teacher said they were sent screenshots of a group text where students were taking pictures of questions and discussing the answers. The parents of the students involved were contacted, according to the letter, and would be receiving a zero on the assessment and be allowed to retake the assessment for a grade of up to 60, per RRISD policy. Teachers give the assessments to track students’ daily learning.

It was unclear if any other disciplinary measures were taken, but the teacher included a list of potential consequences for students caught cheating, including being put on probation or removed from student leadership organizations and suspension from school.

KXAN spoke to a RRISD mother who does not have children in the class but does have a child in high school and another in middle school.

“It was really a confirmation for me, because it’s something that I was fully aware was going on,” she said.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said her own children have told her some of their peers are taking advantage of remote learning, and it’s putting them at a disadvantage.

“Your child is being impacted when the classmates are scoring higher and raising up in their class rank etc.,” she said. “Regardless of whether they are the one who is actively cheating or not.”