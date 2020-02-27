Rockdale getting $27.4 million to fix red water woes

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — Thursday was a crucial day for the city of Rockdale. City Manager Chris Whittaker jumped in the car, drove to Austin and was in the room when the Texas Water Development Board approved $27.4 million in financial assistance for the city’s drinking water and wastewater system.

Red water in Rockdale

It’s money the city applied for more than a year ago.

“It’s a good day!” said Whittaker on the phone while driving back to Rockdale.

He and other city leaders have been taking heat from citizens for years who have had to live with smelly red water flowing out of their faucets. Those citizens would also alert the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which resulted in a long list of violations and fines.

The response from Whittaker was the same every time: we’re aware of the issues and are trying to come up with a permanent plan to replace the outdated cast iron pipes causing the problem, and a way to pay for it.

Old cast iron pipes in Rockdale. (KXAN photo:Erin Cargile)

A KXAN investigation in December of 2018 highlighted the problems, and the city’s aspirations and timeline to work toward a solution.

The $27,440,000 in financial assistance the TWDB approved Thursday was part of the overall plan. That also consisted of water customer rate hikes which started taking effect last March. More are planned for the coming months and years.

The grand total from the TWDB consists of a $15,715,000 loan and $500,000 in loan forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and a $10,825,000 loan and $400,000 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

The city has been directed to use the money for planning, acquisition, design and construction costs associated with water and wastewater system improvements.

The city will be able to replace the 50 to 100 year old cast iron pipes with the $16,215,000 provided by the DWSRF. The $11,225,000 from the CWSRF will enable Rockdale to rehabilitate and improve its wastewater treatment plant built in 1953.

“I’m super excited to get moving and finally be able to provide quality drinking water for the people of Rockdale,” said Whittaker.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is on her way to Rockdale to interview the city manager and citizens. She will update this story throughout the day and have the latest on KXAN at 6 p.m.