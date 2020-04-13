Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center the 10th Austin facility to verify COVID-19 cases to KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) – At least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in south Austin, according to a company statement issued Monday.

It is not clear how many people at the 122-bed nursing facility on East Riverside Drive have tested positive. A brief company statement indicates only that “patients” with the virus were being cared for.

Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation is the 10th senior facility in Austin to confirm a case of COVID-19 to KXAN. In addition to West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Slaughter Lane, Riverside is the second Austin location operated by Regency Integrated Health Services with a case of the virus.

“Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is coordinating its efforts to care for COVID-19 patients with local agencies, physicians and is following CDC guidelines,” according to a statement sent by Brooke Ladner, a senior vice president with Regency Integrated Health Services. “The health and safety of the patients and staff of Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is the highest priority. We thank the staff for their commitment to the health of all patients at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.”

Regency operates 58 facilities across the state, according to its website.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has infected more than a half million Americans. It is most dangerous for elderly people and those with existing health problems. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission confirmed Friday 13% of the state’s 1,222 nursing homes has had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, and there have been 47 deaths related to the virus in nursing homes across the state.

HHSC said it does not track the number of nursing home residents that are tested for the virus, an agency spokesperson said Friday. The spokesperson was not aware if HHSC tracks nursing home hospitalization due to COVID-19.

HHSC will not release a list of specific nursing homes that have confirmed cases of COVID-19.