Prior to deadly officer shooting, San Marcos PD received bulletproof vests through a state grant

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than a year prior to the deadly ambush that killed a San Marcos police officer and injured two other San Marcos officers, the department received bulletproof vests through a state grant. The vests can withstand rounds from high-caliber firearms.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office confirmed to KXAN Monday the department received 98 bulletproof vests that totaled $49,000.

San Marcos Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said all three police officers were wearing body armor, but the department has not yet specified if they were the same vests obtained through the grant.

Chief Klett also said the suspect was armed with a rifle and wearing body armor.

San Marcos PD was one of 453 Texas law enforcement agencies that received funding in January of 2018 through a grant created by legislators after a sniper killed five police officers in Dallas during what started as a peaceful protest in 2016.

The grant program was a result of Senate Bill 12 which aimed to outfit approximately 50,000 officers with the heavier duty vests. As of January of 2018, there were nearly 33,000 officers outfitted with the potentially life-saving equipment.

Departments were required to apply for the grant funding and could select from a variety of vest options. According to the list provided by the governor to the Texas Tribune, the average costs of vests per jurisdiction ranged from $220 to $2,100.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is trying to gather more details about the vests, and will update this story with new information.