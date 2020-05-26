Pregnant during a pandemic — why advocacy groups are worried about maternal health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s just after 9 p.m. on a weekday and Denise Washington is getting ready for a long night.

“I am there to speak for them and also be another voice for them and that’s being taken away because most of the time now I haven’t been in a birth room as a doula since early March,” Washington said.

Washington tells KXAN News that hospitals are limiting the number of people in labor and delivery so most women can only take one person with them, which is usually a family member.

“I’m doing a Zoom or FaceTime or I’m on Messenger chat with my client while she’s in labor,” Washington said. “So, I’m not physically there with her anymore and that is very concerning for a lot of black women so a lot of women are afraid now to go into the hospital.”

Washington is part of Mama Sana Vibrant Woman, an organization which provides care and support to families in Austin and Travis County. The organization says it’s seen an increase in women who are moving from giving birth at a hospital to home births with a midwife.

“Pregnancy and birth is a new beginning for both parent and child. As a Black pregnant person in this country, this experience is already triggering and isolating without an epidemic and mandatory quarantine,” said Taylor Huntley, director of community engagement for Mama Sana Vibrant Woman. “We know that Black pregnant people deserve to be held and supported by Black birth workers. We now have to adapt to our new way of life while still moving with this intention and most importantly protecting our pregnant and postpartum community members.”

