Plea deal expected Thursday in University of Texas theft and fraud case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jason Shoumaker, a former University of Texas at Austin law school facilities director indicted on three felony counts for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the university, is scheduled to reach a plea deal Thursday in Travis County District Court.

Shoumaker, 43, was indicted in December 2018 on first degree felony charges of theft of property exceeding $300,000, money laundering exceeding $300,000 and abuse of official capacity exceeding $300,000, according to court records. All counts combined could carry a life sentence.

The Texas Rangers investigated Shoumaker after receiving a complaint from UT’s legal affairs and audit team in April 2018. The Travis County District Attorney’s Office also provided the Rangers with evidence Shoumaker may have tampered with a government record, according to a Ranger’s investigation report.