‘Pilot testing’ to begin for staff at some Austin nursing homes, as COVID-19 cases spread

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo a nurse holds a vial and a swab at a drive-up coronavirus testing station at a hospital in Seattle. A federal report due out Monday, April 6, finds that three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health will begin testing workers at “certain” long-term care facilities for COVID-19.

The move comes a week after Cissy Sanders began pressing local and state leaders for more testing in nursing and assisted living homes. Sanders’ mother is a resident at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“I said, ‘What if one of your staff is asymptomatic and has brought the virus into the building, and then continues to work and interact with the residents? And you are letting the virus spread?’” Sanders said she asked facility management, after learning about a confirmed case inside the home.

MORE: Families frustrated by lack of testing for vulnerable nursing home residents

Sanders was initially told that only people showing symptoms would be tested.

“I’m not going to watch my mother die because of elected officials’ incompetence. I’m going to push this matter as high as I have to push, in order to get my mother’s nursing home tested,” she told KXAN.

Austin Public Health explained it doesn’t recommend widespread testing for all residents inside these facilities but is instead using isolation measures with every resident.

“The actual test poses a small but real increase of infection to anyone in that room for the next few hours,” a spokesperson for APH said.

APH also said they want to use the “best tests” for nursing home patients, but don’t have enough tests with “rapid turn around that can be done on site at the nursing facility.”

They said they “have appealed to city and state leadership to actively advocate for those tests for our nursing homes.”

But Wednesday afternoon, Sanders got a call from State Representative Gina Hinojosa’s office, letting her know every staffer at her mother’s home would be tested.

“It is my understanding, with conversations with the city and the county, that what will be happening is those staff members will be tested and then based on what is learned from that experience there will be an evaluation — at the local level, not at the state-wide level — of how to proceed with other nursing homes,” Rep. Hinojosa said.

APH was not able to release any more details or a timeline for when this testing would be happening, but a spokesperson said, “Pilot testing is being implemented with health care workers at certain locations.”

Rep. Hinojosa told KXAN Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center would be the first facility where staffers without symptoms would get the test. The facility is one of 10 homes in the Austin area that has confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 to KXAN.

“I think we need to do more,” Rep. Hinojosa said. “We don’t have those strict standards, strict protocols of what to do when we get a COVID test in a facility, and we don’t have the tests.”

She said, based on the conversations she’s had with experts, their response hinges on getting more point-of-care tests that produce results faster and on-site.

“Having real time information is critical in making decisions to move forward,” Rep. Hinojosa said.