People getting infections after swimming in the San Gabriel River

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Adults and children say they are ending up in the emergency room with serious infections after swimming in various spots along the San Gabriel River in Williamson County.

Amanda Heeneman tells KXAN she and her three children were at Booty Road Park in Georgetown the first week of June when they decided to just stick their feet in.

Two days later, her three-year-old daughter Dylan had pain on the inside of her right elbow where she had an eczema spot.

(KXAN)

“She was waking up at night crying that it hurt,” said Heeneman. “It went from zero to 10. It started looking really bad.”

There was a full-blown infection despite her mom’s best efforts to keep the area clean before and after swimming.

“I had Neosporin and bandages in my bag so after they splashed in the water I had hand sanitizer and I took the Band-Aid off that she had and then put Neosporin and a new bandage on and as soon as we got home, and we all showered.”

Dylan’s skin started blistering after an initial trip to the doctor so her mom took her to the emergency room at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Another woman from Burnet tells KXAN she’s dealing with staph infection in both legs after wading in the water at Blue Hole in Liberty Hill. And another man says he ended up in the emergency room with an infection in his eyes after swimming at Georgetown’s Blue Hole.

“Seeing the reports around here I definitely think there’s a connection between being in the water and what [Dylan] went through,” said Heeneman.

She would like to see the water tested, but multiple agencies tell KXAN they are not doing any water testing right now.

Those agencies include:

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Williamson County and Cities Health Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Investigations are triggered by complaints, and so far a TCEQ spokesman says only one complaint has been filed with the agency. As of Tuesday afternoon, they were still trying get back in touch with the person who filed the complaint to get more information and figure out how to move forward.

Some people wonder if the infections could be tied to violations KXAN reported on in May regarding the city of Liberty Hill releasing only partially treated wastewater into the river.

Liberty Hill City Manager Rick Hall says the city’s weekly water testing at the outflow point along the river — which is four miles downstream from their Blue Hole swimming hole — shows no problems since March.

Hall also pointed out that natural bodies of water are always going to carry bacteria which can get worse after a lot of rain.

While the Williamson County and Cities Health Department has not put out any alerts about the San Gabriel River, the city did add information to its website Monday about recreational water illnesses.

The WCCHS Public Information Officer Deb Strahler said it was a response to local media calling and asking about the infections and water quality.

Heeneman, who hopes an agency decides to test the water at popular swimming holes along the San Gabriel, has a warning.

“Until things calm down a little bit people should be really cautious getting in the water.”

The Williamson County and Cities Health Department encourages anyone who has experience health issues in the river to contact them here.

Williamson County and Cities Health District Administrative Offices

355 Texas Avenue

Round Rock, TX 78664

(512) 943-3600

Reportable Conditions: (512) 943-3660

After-Hours Emergency Contact: (512) 864-8345