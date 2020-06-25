Pause in elective surgeries leaves some wondering when they’ll get treatment they need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order halting elective surgeries to help preserve hospital capacity.

The order said that all hospitals in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties have to “postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.”

KXAN News is working to get a better understanding of what kind of procedures are considered elective.

“How is it that people can go bar hopping all weekend long, but my breast biopsy for cancer is now cancelled until further notice,” said a viewer in an email to KXAN News. “Now hundreds of people’s health will be affected, cancers will go untreated, diagnoses will be delayed because of stopping surgery. This is not okay.”

Gov. Abbott first halted elective surgeries on March 13, but then loosened those restrictions on April 22.

Arlette Lisansky’s hip replacement surgery was postponed at least two months during that time, and rescheduled to just a few weeks ago.

“So even though I had a lot of pain, tremendous pain, I was not able to get any elective surgery,” said Lisansky. “When they say elective it makes it sound like people are going in and wanting Botox … but with me I was told that if I didn’t get the surgery I would end up in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

Tonight on KXAN News at 6 pm, Arezow Doost looks at what procedures are considered elective and the long term impacts of canceling or delaying a surgery.