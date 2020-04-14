Patient tests negative for COVID-19, but says it took 10 more days to get results in writing for employer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Juan Villarreal was extremely relieved when the results from his COVID-19 test came back negative.

The 32-year-old said a nurse with CommUnity Care called him to share the good news on April 3, eight days after he was tested at their drive-thru testing site on 41st Street near Interstate 35.

CommUnity Care clinic on 41st Street in Austin

(KXAN/Erin Cargile)

During the phone conversation, Villarreal asked for the results in writing so he could share them with his employer and be cleared to go back to work. According to Villarreal, the nurse told him they did not have the process set up yet to give patients their results in writing, and said they would call back the following Monday, April 6. He said he never got a call.

“I sat on this crazy ride of me calling them back every single day trying to get people to bear with me and try to get me my results back [in writing],” said Villarreal. “But it’s been ten long days.”

Monday morning, Villarreal said he called again and a nurse suggested he reach out to KXAN, which he did. Investigator Erin Cargile reached out to CommUnity Care Monday afternoon. An hour later, Villarreal said he received his results in writing via email.

It’s unclear what prompted CommUnity Care to finally send the results. Late Monday afternoon a media contact said she was looking into it, and would try to get more information by Tuesday.

Villarreal burned through four vacation days, plus five more paid days off his employer gave him specifically for COVID-19. He was forced to take almost an entire month off work. By last week, Villarreal said he had to take unpaid days off even though he was healthy again, because he could not return without written verification he did not have the virus.

Ironically, Villarreal works for a medical equipment company and delivers items like hospital beds and mattresses to hospitals and nursing homes.

“I’ll be back to work, and it’s definitely thanks to you guys at KXAN,” said Villarreal.