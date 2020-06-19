Panelists say Austin police training videos are ‘outdated’ and ‘concerning’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some community panelists tasked with reviewing the training videos used by the Austin Police Department are calling the materials “outdated” and “concerning.”

Two of them spoke to city council members at Thursday’s Public Safety Commission meeting, describing the videos that depict interactions between the police and the community.

“These aren’t light, fun, happy videos. Some of them are really traumatic,” panelist Nakia Winfield explained. “So, it is going to take us a longer time to be able to process them and give critique and feedback.”

The panel was convened as a part of a comprehensive audit of APD’s training materials administered to cadet classes, originally set to be completed by June 1, 2020. According to a city memo released in May, city staff now estimate the audit and any recommendations to be completed by mid-July.

However, the panelists reviewing the video-portion of the audit said they’ve only watched eight of the more than 100 videos. Winfield said it was her understanding they were to have completed around 30 videos at this point in time.

“Some of them are three minutes, and some of them are 25 minutes,” she said. “The conversation that we have varies between those videos.”

According to the memo, the panel is made up of six community members including Winfield, a representative from the Office of Police Oversight, a representative from the Equity Office, an academic professional with expertise in racial justice and equity, a Police Lieutenant who oversees Cadet training, and an APD training instructor.

They are tasked with reviewing the “accuracy, relevance, effectiveness, and cultural sensitivities” of some selected course videos, and then make decisions including:

Is the video content acceptable to retain in the Training Academy curriculum?

When revisions/corrections are necessary, will incorporating them be straightforward, or require significant time?

Will content need to be eliminated from the curriculum?

Winfield said after watching just eight videos, they are already spotting patterns in the material. For instance, she claims some depict cases that have been “racialized,” while others feature the enforcement of laws that have changed since the videos were made.

“The things that are being taught in the video are outdated and frankly incorrect,” she said. “That is very, very concerning if this is a training video for the Austin Police Department.”

But Winfield also raised the concern they are watching the videos “out of context,” without hearing the conversations officers and training professionals are having surrounding the videos.

KXAN Investigators are working to get more answers from the police department about the training videos currently in use. They will have more on KXAN News at 10 p.m.