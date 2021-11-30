Paid to park in Austin but still ticketed — license plate problems persist

James Marsh holds his “BODRO” license plate, which is similar to the one that was ticketed. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From toll roads to meter readers, there appears to be difficulty in Austin distinguishing between certain characters on specialty license plates, KXAN found.

The mistakes are costing drivers.

“The city confused the O’s in my license plate for being zeroes,” said James Marsh, who was ticketed after going for a short hike even though he paid to park.

On Sept. 30, Marsh paid $6.25 to park for three hours at the Barton Creek Greenbelt, records show. His time expired at 12:51 p.m. yet he was ticketed at 11:13 a.m., records show, with almost two hours of time remaining.

The problem, it turns out, stems from his specialty license plate: T-B-O-D-R-O. The name, he says, is an old nickname of his back when he was into bodybuilding.

“Back in the day when Jesse ‘the Body’ Ventura was a big deal,” he said.

Now, “Bodro” is wrestling with the city of Austin.

The meter reader entered in his license plate incorrectly. Instead of typing the letter ‘O,’ the meter reader typed in the number ‘0.’ That showed Marsh didn’t pay even though he did, which landed him the ticket.

Unlike regular license plates, I’s and O’s are only available on vanity ones. The rest of us are assigned ones and zeroes instead. It’s supposed to help avoid confusion. Instead, it has created some challenges.

“I learned my letters and numbers when I was 5 years old,” said a frustrated Marsh at his Austin home.

Not the first time for parking problems in Austin

In October, Stephen Heyman told KXAN it is “insanely frustrating” when toll scanners misread the I’s in his vanity plate as ones. In July, a meter reader ticketed a woman because she entered a hyphen in the ParkATX app.

Before KXAN’s report aired, another viewer wrote in to say he, too, is dealing with “unacceptable” problems regarding his vanity plate.

“I’ve been dealing with an issue since June,” wrote Will Townsend. “The TxTag system assigned a ‘1’ instead of the letter ‘I’ with my vanity plate and generated an erroneous bill that has been accruing late charges. Calls to customer service are never answered. Despite my connecting with someone that acknowledged the issue with my license plate after 5 months of following up and no reply, I’m simply told I owe the money which they turned over to a collection agency.”

KXAN forwarded his complaint to TxTag to try to help.

As for Marsh, his ticket was ultimately tossed out. Still, he worries the same thing will keep happening. He says he explained his situation to an officer with the Austin Municipal Court and was told to enter a zero in the ParkATX app next time, instead of an O, in order to avoid any more ticket troubles. KXAN has asked the city for a response.

“To me, that felt incorrect because you’re basically lying to avoid a problem,” said Marsh. “So, I really felt in a Catch-22. What do I do now?”

What he did, was turn to KXAN for help.

“KXAN has a great reputation for being citizen advocates, for having resources to contact people in positions to make change,” Marsh told KXAN investigator Matt Grant. “And, I had seen a story by you that had mentioned this issue before. So, I knew you were the right guy to contact.”

James Marsh shows the license plate that was ticketed, TBODRO. (Courtesy James Marsh)

James Marsh hiking before he was ticketed. (Courtesy James Marsh)

The parking ticket James Marsh received in Austin (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

James Marsh poses with a similar license plate to the one that was ticketed. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

James Marsh’s license plate with the speeding ticket he received. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

James Marsh’s receipt showing he paid to park for three hours when he was ticketed (Courtesy James Marsh)

City employees to get ‘retraining’

KXAN contacted the Austin Transportation Department. A spokesperson confirms one of its parking officers “did not follow” procedure. The entire staff will now be retrained, following KXAN’s findings, ATD said, even though it believes the issue is “not widespread.”

“[W]e will be speaking with the officer and providing retraining…on the issue with the entire Parking Enterprise staff,” said ATD spokesperson Jack Flagler, “to ensure individual mistakes such as this one do not happen in the future.”

“We’re pleased to hear Mr. Marsh successfully contested his parking ticket to eliminate the fine after he paid for his parking session,” Flagler added.

Over a million specialty license plates were issued last year, according to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. That’s about 4% of all vehicles in the state, ATD points out.

It’s unclear how many other tickets are given out incorrectly.

KXAN investigates requested parking ticket court records in Austin. We found out of 2509 tickets issued in Austin this year, 1387 (55%) were dismissed in court, suggesting they were issued in error.

Marsh is hopeful that things will begin to turn around.

“It makes me feel better,” he said of the city’s efforts to improve. “But let’s see what turns out.”

ATD Response

The Austin Transportation Department provided the following statement to KXAN:

“While standard Texas license plates do not include the letters “I” and “O” to avoid confusion with the numbers “1” and “0,” specialty plates in Texas can contain these letters, and the ParkATX system is able to read these characters.

A ticket was issued on Sept. 30 to Mr. Marsh when a parking officer manually entered the license plate number incorrectly. ATD has a procedure for officers when manually entering a specialty plate which the officer did not follow, and we will be speaking with the officer and providing retraining on the issue to ensure individual mistakes such as this one do not happen in the future.

Mr. Marsh can correctly input his license plate into the ParkATX system with the letter O as ‘TBODRO,’ and when officers scan his plate, his parking payment will register…We’re pleased to hear Mr. Marsh successfully contested his parking ticket to eliminate the fine after he paid for his parking session.

ATD would be happy to work with Mr. Marsh directly to help him re-enter his plate correctly into the ParkATX app. Anytime customers have questions about using the app, they can reach our Parking Enterprise Division at 512-974-1551.

…Most customers who feel they receive a ticket in error call the Municipal Court, which is the number listed on the citation. This is the first we’ve heard of this specific issue with a parking enforcement officer manually mis-entering the letter “O” as the number “0.” Regardless whether this is an isolated issue or a problem that has happened to others, the factors that led up to the citation point to the issue being one that is not widespread. According to data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, there were about 1.1 million specialty plates issued in 2020, or about 4% of all 22 million registered vehicles in the state. That pool of vehicles narrows further when considering that this issue could only happen with a customized, specialty plate in which the driver has selected the letter “O” or “I,” since the state does not issue plates with those letters. Finally, while the automatic scan would have successfully read the customer’s payment, the error occurred when an officer mis-entered the information manually. We will speak with the officer and do some retraining on the issue with the Parking Enterprise staff, and customers are always welcome to give us a call if they experience any issues regarding the app.”